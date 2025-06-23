Fire Breaks Out On 'Anupamaa' Set In Mumbai's Film City

A fire broke out on the set of a serial at the Film City in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call about the blaze in a tent area of the Anupamaa; Officials Reported No Casualtiesset, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in the Film City in Goregaon (East) area at 6.10 am, they said.

📍Mumbai | Fire broke out at the sets of Hindi television show Anupama in Goregaon Film City today at 6:30am. 4 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/oRySnEDOH0 — NDTV (@ndtv) June 23, 2025

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site where fire-fighting was underway, a civic official said.

No person was reported to be injured so far, the official added.

