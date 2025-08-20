"Opportunity To Dream Big": Raghav Chadha Calls For Free Subscription Of Advanced AI Tools

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday demanded the government to provide free subscription of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and others to every Indian in the Parliament session.

The AAP leader highlighted the potential of emerging technologies in Rajya Sabha, saying, "Indians must be prepared for 2030 and hence must be given free subscriptions to generative AI tools. AI is not a technology but an opportunity to dream big and accomplish those dreams. AI will help boost India's productivity and save precious time."

Chadha stressed that access to such tools could revolutionise the way Indians work, study and live. He further emphasised that the AI can unlock India's true potential for farmers to students to old age people.

The MP argued that AI tools should not remain limited to the privileged few but be made universally accessible. He also cited examples of nations like UAE, Singapore and China, which have already started providing their citizens with free access to advanced AI tools. "AI is beneficial for our farmers, students, businessmen and elderly," the AAP leader further added.

He insisted that India must follow this global trend to remain competitive and forward-looking. He underlined that technology could support farmers in crop management, help students in education, assist businesses in expansion, and aid elderly citizens in their daily needs.

"Due to their high cost, 140 crore Indians are not able to take advantage of the prospects that AI products offer. AI is expected to generate a $15 trillion industry by 2030," the AAP leader said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha today passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, aiming to promote e-sports and online social games, while outlawing online money gaming.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier today.The Bill was brought in to encourage e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them. The Bill seeks to completely ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both.

"When it comes to society, middle-class people, or a segment of industry. When it comes to society and the government revenue, our prime minister has always chosen the society. Never have we compromised on the interest of the society," Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, requesting the House, particularly the Opposition members, to unanimously pass the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition members continued raising their slogans, as the Bill was passed by voice vote.

