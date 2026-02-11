AAP's Raghav Chadha Pushes For 'Right To Recall' Of Elected MLAs, MPs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha has strongly advocated for the introduction of a "Right to Recall" mechanism in India, allowing voters to remove non-performing elected representatives such as MPs and MLAs before the end of their term.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Chadha spoke on the issue, emphasising that the current system lacks accountability and performance evaluation for elected leaders.

Chadha highlighted a key flaw in India's electoral democracy: "Before the election, the leader is after the public, and after the election, the public is after the leader."

He argued that a five-year term is too long in today's fast-paced world, and electing the wrong leader can plunge lakhs of people and entire regions into darkness and backwardness.

The AAP leader stressed that voters deserve the power to correct their mistakes, describing the Right to Recall not as a weapon against politicians, but as an "insurance for democracy".

He pointed out existing provisions in the Indian Constitution and laws, such as the impeachment of the President, removal of the Vice President, Judges and even no-confidence motions against governments, questioning why voters should not have similar recourse against non-performing MPs or MLAs.

Drawing international examples, Chadha noted that the mechanism exists in over 24 democracies, including Canada and Switzerland.

He cited the recall of California Governor Gray Davis in 2003, where 1.3 million constituents signed a petition amid an energy crisis, budget mismanagement, and other issues, leading to his removal after 55 per cent of voters approved it in a special election.

In India, Chadha referenced existing local-level practices, where gram panchayat representatives in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan can be recalled by gram sabha votes.

He proposed safeguards to prevent misuse, including a minimum performance period of 18 months before any recall attempt, specific grounds for removal and a high threshold, such as at least 50 per cent voter approval in a recall vote.

Chadha believes such a system would force political parties to field better candidates, eliminate "non-performing assets", mature India's democracy, and truly empower citizens by giving them ongoing control over their representatives.

