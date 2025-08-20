Swara Bhasker Reveals She Has A Crush On MP Dimple Yadav: "We Are All Bisexual"

Actor Swara Bhasker is once again in the headlines for her views. The Raanjhanaa star, who has a take on almost every topic under the sun, in a recent interview spoke about how all people are essentially "bisexuals".

Swara Bhasker currently features on the ongoing reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check with her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad.

In an interview with Screen, the actor was accompanied by Fahad Ahmad. During the conversation, she said heterosexuality is an "ideology" that had been thrust on human beings.

"Everyone is Bisexual. I have a crush on Dimple Yadav"



Swara Bhaskar 💀



Now I am feeling bad for Akhilesh Yadav and Swara's husband 🤣pic.twitter.com/JVc1z12w7n — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) August 18, 2025

"We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm," Swara Bhasker said.

When the host asked who she had a crush on, the actor said, "Dimple Yadav", referring to the Samajwadi Party MP.

In the interview, she also said that she recently met Dimple Yadav.

Swara Bhasker quipped that she had put her husband's career in jeopardy in Maharashtra, and after her comments on sexual orientation, things don't look good for him even in Uttar Pradesh.

Just days ago, the actor made news for taking on a troll who used a casteist slur targeting her husband..

Swara shared the screenshots of the activist's X post and called him out.

She wrote, "This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes 'chappars' or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist / classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert."

The actor, who welcomed daughter Raabiyaa in 2023 with Fahad Ahmad, recently also spoke about experiencing an identity crisis after embracing motherhood.

Also Read | Swara Bhasker Blasts Troll For Using Casteist Slur Against Her Husband Fahad Ahmad