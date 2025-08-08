Advertisement

Swara Bhasker Blasts Troll For Using Casteist Slur Against Her Husband Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker called out the social media user in an X post

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Swara Bhasker Blasts Troll For Using Casteist Slur Against Her Husband Fahad Ahmad
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad married in 2023

Swara Bhasker is never the one to mince her words, especially her opinions on hot-button topics such as feminism, communalism, and casteism. And, the actor did the same when a troll used a casteist slur targeting her husband, political leader Fahad Ahmad.

What's Happening

A social media user, who refers to himself as an Ambedkarite and a liberal in his X bio, recently shared a post on the microblogging site in which he made a casteist remark against Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad.

He also called Fahad Ahmad "a street vendor from Dongri" when he saw the couple feature on the ongoing reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted on Colors TV by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre.

A day later, Swara shared the screenshots of the activist's X post and called him out.

She wrote, "This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes 'chappars' or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist / classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert."

In A Nutshell

Swara Bhasker, known for being vocal about her opinions and politics, lashed out against a troll claiming to be an Ambedkarite after he made a casteist comment against her husband Fahad Ahmad in a social media post.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Swara Bhasker, Swara Bhasker Husband Fahad Ahmed, Swara Bhasker Trolls
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com