Swara Bhasker Blasts Troll For Using Casteist Slur Against Her Husband Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker is never the one to mince her words, especially her opinions on hot-button topics such as feminism, communalism, and casteism. And, the actor did the same when a troll used a casteist slur targeting her husband, political leader Fahad Ahmad.

What's Happening

A social media user, who refers to himself as an Ambedkarite and a liberal in his X bio, recently shared a post on the microblogging site in which he made a casteist remark against Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad.

After watching @ParineetiChopra taking her Husband to Talk shows for PR, @ReallySwara thought of doing the same!!



She took his Dongri Ka Chapri Husband to a Reality Show 😭😭😭



Forget PR, His husband was looking like a street vendor from Dongri😂😂



Raghav Chadda at least knows… — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) August 5, 2025

He also called Fahad Ahmad "a street vendor from Dongri" when he saw the couple feature on the ongoing reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted on Colors TV by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre.

A day later, Swara shared the screenshots of the activist's X post and called him out.

This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars' or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or… pic.twitter.com/SgoQlpM8E4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2025

She wrote, "This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes 'chappars' or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist / classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert."

In A Nutshell

