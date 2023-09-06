Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding Reception Invite Goes Viral

The card (L). Parineeti and Raghav (R). (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married later this month, according to reports. There are multiple reports in circulation about their wedding venue and dates. Amid various reports, a wedding reception invite has been doing the rounds on the Internet which claims the couple will host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. The invite has been sent from Raghav's family. The white card has golden motifs on its border and it looks simple yet classy. Official announcement is still awaited.

Take a look at the card here, shared by a popular bollywood photographer DOP lensman Pradeep:

Hindustan Times reported that the festivities will begin on September 17. The wedding and other functions will reportedly be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur. "Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It's going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24," HT quoted the source as saying.

About the arrangements and security plan, HT stated, "As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan."

Meanwhile, an India Today report stated, "The wedding rituals will take place on September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas." Arrangements to accommodate over 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests have been made, the report stated.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony earlier this year, they wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." See the pictures from their engagement ceremony here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year. They also made a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together.