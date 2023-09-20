Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin With Ardas. See Pics

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities began with an intimate ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Several fan pages dedicated to Parineeti Chopra have curated pictures from the festivities taking place in Delhi and the photos from it are already viral. For the ceremony, bride-to-be Parineeti wore a pastel pink outfit and Raghav Chadha complemented her in a matching ensemble. In another shot posted by a fan club, the couple can be seen happily posing together. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married on September 24.

Here are some photos from the festivities:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married over the weekend in Udaipur. According to sources, Raghav Chadha will take his baraat from Hotel Lake Palace to Hotel Leela Palace via boat. Raghav and Parineeti will reportedly take their pheras around 3 PM on Sunday. Speaking of the pre-wedding ceremonies, their sangeet will have 90's music and the guests will be staying at Hotel Leela Palace. Accommodations for around 200 guests have been made, the source added.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She will also be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.