Raghav Chadha On First Meeting With Parineeti Chopra: 'It Was Magical'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Amid speculation about their wedding plans, Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha in a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, opened up about his first meeting with fiancée and actor Parineeti Chopra. Talking about it, the AAP leader said, "Hum jaise bhi mile (However we met), it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life... Bahut badi blessing hai (It's a huge blessing) and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me."

On being asked about their wedding plans, Raghav Chadha simply said, "Main desh se zyada khush hoon (I am happier than the country)."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married later this month, according to reports. There are multiple reports in circulation about their wedding venue and dates. Amid various reports, a wedding reception invite has been doing the rounds on the Internet which claims the couple will host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. The invite has been sent from Raghav's family. The white card has golden motifs on its border and it looks simple yet classy. An official announcement is still awaited.

Take a look at the card here, shared by a popular bollywood photographer DOP lensman Pradeep:

Hindustan Times reported that the festivities will begin on September 17. The wedding and other functions will reportedly be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur. "Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It's going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24," HT quoted the source as saying.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony earlier this year, they wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." See the pictures from their engagement ceremony here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year. They also made a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together.