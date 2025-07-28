Why Raghav Chadha Makes Parineeti Chopra Say That He "Will Never Become Prime Minister"

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will appear as guests on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. A promo from the show released and it has been doing the rounds on social media. In the promo, Raghav Chadha revealed why he insists Parineeti on saying that he will never become a Prime Minister.

What's Happening

In the promo, Raghav Chadha is seen entering the show bare-feet, prompting hilarious reactions from Kapil Sharma and his mates Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. When Raghav reveals his shoes are stolen, Krushna and Kiku start demanding shagun ka paisa from their jijaji (brother-in-law).

In the promo, Parineeti re-iterates that they first met in London and the first thing, she googled about him, was his height. Raghav, on the other hand, recalled Parineeti's famous confession that he wouldn't marry a politician, with a new twist.

Raghav says, ‘I'll never ever marry a politician,' aur politician se shaadi ho gayi. Ab main roz subah isse uthake bolta hoon, ‘Tu bol Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India (Whatever she says, the opposite happens. She once said, 'I'll never ever marry a politician,' and then ended up marrying one. Now every morning, I wake her up and say, 'You say it—Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India'),” prompting loud laughs from the audience.

Parineeti And Raghav's Couple Goal Posts

Recently, the politician had joined the viral trend and dropped a video on Instagram.

The video begins with a clip of Parineeti Chopra's iconic scene from Hasee Toh Phasee. What follows next is a montage of adorable moments between Raghav and Parineeti.

We see the duo posing hand in hand, smiling, cutting cakes, enjoying vacations and festivals – and looking super happy together. Raghav didn't forget to include some dreamy pictures from their wedding too.

Her dialogue went viral. Everyone's vibing. I had FOMO,” wrote Raghav Chadha in his caption.

Responding to the post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “The best sensations out of all – ragaiii.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Up next, she is set to make her web series debut. She will appear in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva, which will stream on Netflix.

The show also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi in important roles.