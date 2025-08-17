Mukesh Khanna Says Casting Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan Will "Ruin" Its Legacy: "<i>Yeh Nashedi...</i>"

Shaktimaan was more than just a TV show – it was a phenomenon. In the late 1990s, Mukesh Khanna became a household name as India's first superhero, and for many viewers, he still defines the role. With a film version now in the works, fans are curious about who will step into the iconic costume. Reports suggest the studio is eyeing Ranveer Singh, but Mukesh Khanna does not agree with the choice.

During a conversation with Filmygyan, a fan asked Mukesh Khanna to let Ranveer take on the role. To this, the veteran actor said, “You can't change my mind. You like Ranveer Singh, and I like him too. We've sat and talked for three hours, and he's a very energetic actor. But I have openly said to his face, You can play Tamraj Kilvish (the story's villain). His face has a mischievous positivity. This actor – if you tell him to play Shaktimaan, you might enjoy it because he makes you dance, but you need someone mature enough to play Shaktimaan.”

Mukesh Khanna also explained that casting a superhero is not just about talent. According to him, an actor's real-life persona also matters.

The actor added, “Maine kaha dekho, mereko Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye. Kahin na kahin real-life mein agar aapki image galat hai, toh who beech mein aati hai. Kayi log mujhe Ranveer Singh ke liye bolte hai ki arrey sahab yeh nashedi ko Shaktimaan mat banana, humare bachpan ki yaadien khatam ho jaayengi. [I said, 'Look, I do not just need an actor for Shaktimaan, I also need the right face. Somewhere, if your real-life image is wrong, it gets in the way.' Many people tell me about Ranveer Singh, saying, ‘Sir, please don't make this druggie Shaktimaan, our childhood memories will be ruined.']”

The original show ran on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, with Mukesh Khanna playing both Shaktimaan and his alter ego, Gangadhar, a bumbling photojournalist.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Up next, he will be seen in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.