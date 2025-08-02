Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh On <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i> Bagging A National Award: "Proud, Blessed And Grateful"

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was honoured at the 71st National Film Awards. Directed by Karan Johar, the film won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

What's Happening

Shortly after the announcement was made on Friday evening, lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took to social media to share their reactions.

"What a moment. Love to the incredible team that made this film so magical," Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Ranveer Singh also expressed his joy in a heartfelt post, calling it a "real win" for the team.

"The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people's go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. That's wholesome entertainment indeed. Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful," he posted.

Karan Johar, who returned to direction after several years with this film, also shared a message on Instagram.

"It feels surreal, 2 years on... to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN! My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! I'm a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this. Fun fact - it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again," he wrote.

Background

Apart from Best Popular Film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also won the award for Best Choreography for the energetic song Dhindhora Baje Re, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.