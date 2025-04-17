Mukesh Khanna Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh's Involvement In <i>Shaktimaan</i>: "I Never Said He Is..."

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has finally addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the casting of Ranveer Singh in the much-anticipated Shaktimaan film.

The original face of the iconic Indian superhero opened up about the speculations, their personal meeting, and why he never officially confirmed Ranveer as the new Shaktimaan.

During his appearance on Shardul Pandit's podcast, Khanna spoke at length about the confusion that followed the film's development.

He shared that while Ranveer Singh showed great enthusiasm for the role, nothing has been finalised. "For the last four years, people have been asking me this question. Two years were lost to the COVID era, and the other two got tangled in controversy," he said.

Offering insight into their interaction, Khanna revealed, "Ranveer Singh was very eager-desperate, even-to do Shaktimaan. I've said many good things about him. But in the end, I had to clarify: I never said he is Shaktimaan. I praised his performance, his energy-he spent three hours with me and was very passionate about the role. But I want to see Shaktimaan as Shaktimaan. I've lived with that character for 30 years. So today, I can't tell you whether Shaktimaan is coming or if it even should come."

Back in November, reports emerged that Ranveer had waited three hours to meet Mukesh Khanna, hoping to receive his blessings to play the beloved superhero. The senior actor also addressed these rumours at the time, reiterating that the meeting was indeed real, and Ranveer had expressed deep interest in donning the cape.

Mukesh Khanna, who recently returned to the screen in his superhero avatar for a patriotic song, took to social media to further clarify his position regarding the casting. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I have come to clarify a misconception which a section of my viewers are started having that through this song and press conference I had come to declare to the world that I will be the next Shaktimaan. Totally wrong. Let me explain."

He continued, "Firstly why should I say I will be the next Shaktimaan. I am already the Shaktimaan. There would be another Shaktimaan only when there is a Shaktimaan. And I am that Shaktimaan. Without me there cannot be other Shaktimaan. Since as Shaktimaan I have to create the Legacy of Shaktimaan. Secondly I have not come to prove or show that I am better than Ranveer Singh or any one who will wear the mantle of Shaktimaan. Become the next Shaktimaan."

