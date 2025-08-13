"Don't Know If Ranbir Kapoor Can Play Lord Ram In <i>Ramayana</i>," Says Mukesh Khanna

The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part I was unveiled on July 3, 2025. The first look impressed the audience with its stellar visual effects and the introduction of key characters.

Now, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has shared his concerns about whether Ranbir Kapoor is fit to play a larger-than-life character like Lord Ram on the big screen.

What's Happening

Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the character of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat and the titular superhero in Shaktimaan, has raised doubts about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramayana: Part I whose first glimpse was released just last month.

In an interview with Galatta India, Mukesh Khanna said he was about to share a reaction video to the Ramayana: Part I teaser where Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram is seen climbing trees and shooting arrows, when his team told him that "it was AI-generated and not real".

He said, "Chhed-chhaad karoge toh phansoge. Aap Ram ko yoddha bata rahe ho, woh Maryada Purushottam the (If you tease or provoke, you'll get into trouble. You are calling Ram a warrior, but he was Maryada Purushottam - the ideal man). They're showing Lord Ram climbing trees and shooting arrows. Krishna or Arjun can do that, but Ram wouldn't do it. If Ram proclaimed himself as a warrior, he would never ask monkeys to help him. He was enough, one man against Ravan."

Mukesh Khanna sounding sceptical about Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram. He said, "From what I can see, I don't know if Ranbir Kapoor can pull off the Maryada Purushottam image of Ram. He's a good actor, but he has an image chasing him - and that's Animal. I don't have an objection to it. He could do it. But I think agar aapne Ram ko yodha bataya, toh log accept nahin kar paayenge. Iske upar gadbad ho sakti hai (If you show Lord Rama as a warrior, then people will not accept it. This can create a problem)."

Mukesh Khanna also shared that he was asked to comment on Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in the film despite his previous confession about being a beef eater. The veteran actor, however, refused express his opinion and said maybe the Barfi star has quit eating beef.

About Ramayana

Ramayana: Part I sets the stage for the timeless battle between two of mythology's most iconic forces, Ram and Ravan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part I promises to be a visual spectacle. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as the beloved Sita. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, whereas Ravie Dubey is cast in the role of Lakshman.

Supporting this powerful cast is an extraordinary crew comprising Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, who have joined hands to compose the music of the film. The two-part Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash.

In A Nutshell

Mukesh Khanna recently shared his views on the teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part I and his take on Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram in the film. He also revealed that he was asked to comment on Ranbir Kapoor being chosen to play Lord Ram in the film franchise despite confessing earlier that he eats beef.

ALSO READ | Ramayana: Part I First Look Reactions: Internet Praises VFX Of Ranbir Kapoor's Film, Says It Looks "Thousand Times Better" Than Adipurush