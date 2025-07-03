<i>Ramayana: Part I</i> First Look Reactions: Internet Praises VFX Of Ranbir Kapoor's Film, Says It Looks "Thousand Times Better" Than <i>Adipurush</i>

Makers of Ramayana: Part I unveiled a majestic glimpse of the film earlier today. The star cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, had initially made the audience sit up and take interest all the more.

But the first look of the magnum opus is more than just the cast, it's about the stellar VFX that brings India's most celebrated epic tale to life. The minute details in the title card have low-key reminded the internet about the Game of Thrones introductory video. There's also the inevitable comparison to Om Raut's Adipurush, which was massively dissed for its disappointing visual effects.

While X reactions have been pouring in since morning, there have been several parallel discussions going on as the anticipation builds for Nitesh Tiwari's mega spectacle.

A deep dive into what the Internet has to say:

First Look Reactions

The tagline of Ramayana: Part I reads - "Our truth. Our history."

The impressive CGI work as Lord Ram and Ravana have a faceoff is commendable. The first look establishes the height of advanced VFX that has been used to bring the film's ambition to the forefront. The VFX in depicting the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana has been particularly hailed by the viewers for its grand scale.

As the teaser begins, the three gods of Hinduism - Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva and their integral role in mythology, are introduced to the audience. It then moves on to the narrative of the epic war between Ram and Ravana, and defines it as the "war to end all wars."

A brief glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram shooting an arrow, and the intense look of Yash as the vile Ravana is seen towards the end of the teaser. Just revealing enough to get the curiosity of the audience to peak.

This celestial journey waiting to be unfolded on the big screen has been met with bouts of love and admiration for the makers of Ramayana: Part I.

While there's much more to unfold before the first part hits the screens in Diwali 2026, here's a look at how X can't keep calm:

#Ramayana 🥵



We can really see the result of talented people working together 💯 everything looks absolutely amazing in the glimpse 💥, especially the VFX work, which was incredibly impressive 🛐



Hype📈 pic.twitter.com/Bj3rEWmUOH — Levi Ackerman🍃🌝 (@me_njl_) July 3, 2025

🌟 Just witnessed the first glimpse of #Ramayana — absolutely breathtaking! 🔥#RanbirKapoor as #LordRam, #YashBOSS as #Ravana, and @Sai_Pallavi92 as Sita are set to redefine epic cinema.

With VFX, music by Rahman & Zimmer, and that scale… this isn't just a film, it's history in… pic.twitter.com/UlLVlbERYC — Rachit (@aanshiqx) July 3, 2025

From the glimpse of #Ramayana Sarook & Tiktik should understand that there are other usages of VFX & CGI apart from applying on Face & 6 packs. 😭 pic.twitter.com/x8kC8s4aFo — Sarthak 🚬 (@professauras) July 3, 2025

Seeing this visual effects of this epic tale will finally take Indian cinema to whole new level and we finally don't need to revisit RA-One visuals after tonnes of mediocre movies effects from last decade to the date#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/C0Ii9qE4sN — Aman 🇵🇱 (@Donajcr) July 3, 2025



This Is No Adipurush

Everyone saw the comparisons between Ramayana: Part I and Adipurush coming.

Adipurush, inspired from the Hindu epic Ramayana, was led by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and was harshly critiqued for a series of reasons such as poor VFX effects, dialogues, and a section of the audience were also of the opinion that the makers diverted from the traditional Ramayana.

The film's CGI was heavily criticised for not doing justice when it came to portraying the battle sequences. The Indian audience was so disappointed with the outcome on the celluloid that they even questioned the use of the film's budget, which was close to Rs 650-700 crore, which could have been implemented for a better treatment of the film.

The internet is mighty happy with what has been showcased with Ramayana: Part 1's first look. And the comparison to Adipurush has been relentless as they heap praises on the Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, finally doing justice to our history.

Have a look here:

this #Ramayana looks thousand times better than that cra*p Adipurush



Ramayana Our Truth, Our History.pic.twitter.com/0K8KdLVUMn pic.twitter.com/gs5pxh9giG — 𝐴𝑐𝑒 (@HeartErrorr) July 3, 2025

Apart from vfx ,looks wise also seems real and interesting



If they manage same level of vfx in entire movie not just like adipurush



It will create history #Ramayana #Yash #ranbeerkapoor pic.twitter.com/Vt8sy1iuXW — Naya Rukh (@NayaRukh07) July 3, 2025

#Yash's small glimpse was also promising.



The makers have a huge responsibility to deliver & after the debacle of #Adipurush they also know that the audience wants something extraordinary for a story like Ramayana.



Hope,they delivers🤞🏻🤞🏻.



Can't Wait for #Ramayana's next stuff. pic.twitter.com/UcslGOQwVv — ForeverTechy 𝕩 (@ForeverTechy) July 3, 2025

Desi Game Of Thrones Parallels

One of the most pressing debates ever since the first glimpse of Ramayana: Part I has been out is how it reminds fans of the Game of Thrones theme song. The opening credits in Nitesh Tiwari's film are reminiscent of the opening sequence of GOT, where no actual footage from the film is showcased.

Gods from the Hindu mythology have been introduced with stylised texts and visuals. Fans also added how the teaser's intriguing music, which has legends like AR Rahman and Hans Zimmerman join forces, also keeps the audience guessing about the larger-than-life character arc in a story of conflict, wars, and mythology.

While Ramayana is rooted in Hindu mythology, which is the pride of every Indian, Game of Thrones was a riveting tale of fantasy.

However, the somewhat vague similarity in visual elements of the opening sequences led to X sharing their opinion on the same.

Have a look:

Three minutes of pure cinematic magic!



The #Ramayana teaser feels like the opening credits of a mythological Game of Thrones—Grand, reverent, unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/8aJQLP0HAk — Bhavya Bharatvanshi Bharat (@bharatvanshi_7) July 3, 2025



The Brahmastra Angle

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has also been pulled into the conversation of Ramayana: Part I's visual appeal, though not as big as Adipurush.

Big-budget films like Brahmastra and Ramayana: Part I are examples of Indian Cinema breaking barriers and making films that showcase the growth of films here with advanced visual effects.

X had mixed reactions, some hoped that Ramayana would live up to the expectations and not disappoint like Brahmastra.

Have a look:

Not sure how the direction of the movie will turn out, but one thing's for sure - @dneg 🔥 will produce some top-notch VFX quality.

Just hope they don't ruin the dialogues like they did in Brahmastra#Ramayana #DNEG pic.twitter.com/N5TiXuo97f — Benjamin (@Benjamin_i152) July 3, 2025

The internet has been abuzz, raving about the first look of a historical extravaganza waiting to unfold on the big screen. So long, till the makers share a new update or a new glimpse of the upcoming epic, the various theories and expectations shall keep the buzz afloat.