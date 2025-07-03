<i>Ramayana Part I</i>: First Look Of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi's Epic Tale Unveiled

Ramayana: Part I, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is all set to captivate audiences with its epic tale. The makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Thursday.

The first look was shared on social media, where the caption read, "Ten years of aspiration. Relentless conviction to bring the greatest epic of all time to the world. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world's best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of reverence and respect. Welcome to the beginning. Let's celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana."

Ramayana: The Introduction sets the stage for the timeless battle between two of mythology's most iconic forces: Rama vs. Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part I promises to be a visual spectacle. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as the beloved Sita. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, whereas Ravie Dubey will be seen in the role of Lakshman, Ram's loyal brother.

Supporting this powerful cast is an extraordinary crew comprising Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The movie is produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash.

Earlier this year, Namit Malhotra shared some details about Ramayana: Part I at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit.

The producer said, "The way we want to go about it is to make it feel local to people in the world. Again, with the use of some technology, we are trying to make sure that we will be able to localise the film in languages with performance, which means that it should play in English with lip sync without subtitles or dubbed versions, because it should be in English. It should be in Spanish; it should be in Japanese in Japan."

Ramayana is slated for a two-part release, with Part 1 hitting theatres in Diwali 2026.