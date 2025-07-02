<i>Ramayana: Part I</i> - Ranbir Kapoor And Ravi Dubey Hug It Out As They Wrap Up Shoot For Nitesh Tiwari's Film

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 wrapped up its shoot recently, and a video started making the rounds from the celebrations on set. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film, while Ravi Dubey plays the role of Lakshman. The two were seen sharing a warm hug, while the director gave a heartfelt speech.

What's Happening

Team Ramayana: Part I were seen celebrating as they wrapped up the film's shoot recently.

On Monday evening, a video surfaced online where Ravi Dubey and Ranbir Kapoor were seen cutting a cake and sharing a hug.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and the director Nitesh Tiwari were seen delivering speeches. However, not much could be deciphered from their speeches.

It's a wrap of Ramayana Part 1...

(Ranbir, Ravi and Nitesh on Ramayana sets)



RAMAYANA GLIMPSE SOON pic.twitter.com/1YbKomeffG — TheFilmyBee (@TheFilmyBee) June 30, 2025

What We Know So Far

Ramayana: Part I is scheduled to hit the screens next year in Diwali. The first official glimpse will be unveiled on July 3, 2025.

The official invite read, "Landmark cinematic event that sets the stage for one of the biggest films ever made."

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Lord Ram in the film, followed by Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Earlier this year, speaking at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit, producer Namit Malhotra said, "The way we want to go about it is to make it feel local to people in the world. Again, with the use of some technology, we are trying to make sure that we will be able to localise the film in languages with performance, which means that it should play in English with lip sync without subtitles or dubbed versions, because it should be in English. It should be in Spanish; it should be in Japanese in Japan."

Furthermore, he had revealed that, with the help of technology, turning big ideas into reality is possible. He shared that their main goal is to tell compelling stories while staying true to the characters and keeping things as real as possible. At the same time, he stressed the importance of making movies in a way that global audiences do not feel uncomfortable or disconnected.

In A Nutshell

Ranbir Kapoor was seen leaving for a vacation with his family, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Raha last night after wrapping up his schedule for Ramayana: Part 1. The actor will miss the grand reveal of the film's first look, taking place on July 3, 2025, in Mumbai.



