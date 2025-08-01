Ranbir Kapoor Has A Fun Interaction With Paparazzi, Asks "<i>Saiyaara Dekhi</i>?"

As the whole nation continues to celebrate Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara, there's a new fan on the block. Ranbir Kapoor, who was seen out and about in Mumbai yesterday, was heard having a fun interaction with the paps.

As he posed for the camera, he asked the photographers, "Saiyaara dekhi?"

The gang chimed in together that they had, as Ranbir Kapoor smiled and walked inside a Bandra food joint.

Saiyaara's Latest Box Office Collections

Saiyaara saw a further drop in its earnings on the second Thursday, managing to earn Rs 6.50 crore.

On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 7.5 crore. The numbers were followed by Rs 9.25 crore and Rs 10 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Ahaan Panday's debut film has crossed Rs 400 crore globally. It has now beaten Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh (Rs 379 crore) and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 264 crore) in total global earnings.

It also became one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Ranbir Kapoor asked photographers if they had watched Saiyaara last evening, as he was spotted in Mumbai. Saiyaara, led by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, have turned out to be one of the films with the highest-grossing weekends.