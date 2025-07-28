Mahesh Bhatt Says Daughter "Alia Is Self-Made, Unlike Laidback Ranbir Kapoor": "That's Why We Get To Hear..."

Mahesh Bhatt recently weighed in on the nepotism debate and said that his daughter and actor Alia Bhatt is "self-made."

What's Happening

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's journey in a conversation on The Himanshu Mehta show, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I didn't launch Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar launched her. I didn't know she had so much thirst for acting in her. She gave the audition herself. I just got to know they loved her work. I was shocked because I hadn't seen any such traits in her, even remotely. I'm very happy she's a self-made girl."

The filmmaker also shared that youngsters often approach him for photos, mainly because he is Alia Bhatt's father. He said, "Alia has astounded me. What is unique about her is that she has a taste for taking risks, and she's taken detours into diverse narratives."

He also spoke about how motherhood has changed Alia. The actress welcomed her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in 2022. "I see a new depth in her. With this young girl becoming a mother, there's a coming-of-age of a different kind, a different kind of maturity in her. I'm also looking forward to her new films, which would be coming out now," he said.

Mahesh Bhatt also shared Ranbir's thoughts on Alia. "He says, 'Alia is made of different stuff.' When I ask him, 'What do you mean?,' he says, 'Her ambition to do more and more and more is unbelievably astounding!' While he's a person who's very laid-back and comforted, and he just wants to do enough. She's a go-getter," he said.

Mahesh Bhatt On Nepotism

Addressing the larger conversation around nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt acknowledged that while actors like Alia and Ranbir are indeed talented, the topic remains relevant. "Nature is very fair. It's not important that the rose would bloom in only your garden. Nature spreads its jewels across the world. Nepotism is a reality, but it's also not. Just because my child is talented, that doesn't mean I disqualify them," he said.

He added, "But it's definitely easy for them. Because access is success. Talented people don't even get access for years. It's important to understand that the voice that's been raised against nepotism, there's a collective anger behind that. That's why we get to hear about that every other day."

Background

Since her debut in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year, Alia has earned praise for her performances in films like Imtiaz Ali's Highway (2014), Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab (2016), Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018), and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Alia is set to star in Alpha, a spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and part of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25.

She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming romantic drama Love & War next year, alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.