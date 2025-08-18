Elvish Yadav Shares Update After Firing Incident Outside His Gurugram Home: "I Am Safe"

YouTuber and actor Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram came under gunfire in the early hours of Sunday. Unidentified assailants fired multiple rounds outside his residence in Sector 57, according to police officials.

Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner opened up about the matter.

Yadav, on Sunday, took to his Instagram account to reassure his fans that both he and his family are "safe".

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you," he wrote.

Elvish's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, confirmed the incident to ANI on Sunday and shared that the family is feeling uneasy after what happened.

While speaking to the portal, Ram Avtar said, "We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds."

He added that Elvish is "fine but scared". He shared that he was not home at the time of the incident and usually stays away from the Gurugram house due to work. "Elvish comes here rarely. Usually, he stays away due to his work. Elvish is fine, I spoke to him. May God give wisdom to the people who did this. Naturally, we feel scared," he said.

The Gurugram Police also confirmed the incident and said the matter is under investigation. Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, stated, "Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing."

On the work front, Elvish was last seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2. Prior to that, he appeared as a gang leader in the latest season of Roadies. The actor is also the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.