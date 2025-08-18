R Madhavan Says "Senior" Male Actors Should Be Careful While Working With Younger Female Co-Stars: "<i>Picture Ke Bahaane Aish...</i>"

Actor R Madhavan (55) was recently seen opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh (33) in the romantic comedy-drama Aap Jaisa Koi.

What's Happening

In the film, Madhavan played a middle-aged man in search of a bride. During a recent conversation, the actor opened up about ageing and shared that he is mindful about his choice of heroines so that it does not appear as though he is working with younger women just for fun.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Madhavan said, "One of the first times you get hit about your age is when your kids' friends start calling you 'uncle'. It hits you by shock, but then you have to come to terms with it."

He further reflected on how "senior" actors should be careful while working opposite much younger female co-stars.

"When you are doing movies, you realise that you have to be careful in the choice of heroines, because even though they still want to work with you, it might look like the (male) actor is having fun under the pretext of the movie. People feel yeh picture ke bahaane aish kar raha hai (People feel that he is having fun under the pretext of the film). If that is the overwhelming feeling coming out of a movie, then woh character ke liye respect nahi rehta hai (that character won't get respect)," he explained.

Background

R Madhavan also admitted that he himself has aged and cannot take on roles the same way he did in his younger years. "There is also the realisation that my body strength is not such that I can do things like a 22-year-old. It's essential for me to realise that age appropriateness and the kind of people I'm working with are aligned so that it doesn't look sleazy," he said.

While Aap Jaisa Koi received mixed reviews, Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's performances were widely appreciated. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film also starred Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhary and Namit Das.