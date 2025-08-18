Faisal Khan Cuts Ties After Family Issues Statement Over His "Misleading" Remark: "Will Not Claim Any Monthly Allowance From My Brother Aamir"

Days after Aamir Khan and his family reacted to Faisal Khan's controversial remark in a recent podcast show, Faisal cut his ties with them after issuing a public statement. Sharing a post on Instagram, he wrote, "With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth.

Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength."

What's Happening

Before sharing an Instagram post on Sunday, Faisal Khan shared a public statement a couple of days ago.

As per a Bollywood Bubble report, he said, "I, Faisal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and/or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them."

"I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/ maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan. All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very carefully I consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as under," the statement added.

Background

Faisal Khan's move comes days after Aamir Khan and his family reacted to his accusation of locking him up in the house in a recent episode of a podcast show.

During the Pinkvilla podcast show, Faisal Khan claimed, "Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was imprisoned at home for over a year) and they were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person and I will harm society. JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya, test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath (I was at JJ Hospital for 20 days, was tested in general ward, with 'mental' people)."

Following his statements, Aamir Khan's family said, "We are distressed by Faisal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family."

"It is important to share that every choice regarding Faisal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," they stated.

Requesting the media to judge the situation with empathy and sensitivity, the statement said, "We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip".

The statement was signed by a large number of family members, including Aamir's first wife Reena Datta, son Junaid Khan, daughter Ira Khan and other family members such as Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

Faisal Khan began his career as a child artiste in the 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor. Later, he did a small role Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. He and Aamir Khan worked as lead actors in Dharmesh Darshan's Mela (2000).