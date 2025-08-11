Faisal Khan Claims His Family "Imprisoned" Him At Home Due To Schizophrenia

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal once again hit the headlines as he claimed publicly that he was "imprionsed" at home on a recent podcast show. Three years ago, Faisal said that he was "caged" at home as his family said he had got Schizophrenia. His recent remark prompted a response from Aamir Khan's family, issuing a public statement that he portrayed his family in a "misleading way."

What's Happening

During the Pinkvilla podcast show, Faisal Khan claimed, "Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was imprisoned at home for over a year) and they were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person and I will harm society. JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya, test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath (I was at JJ Hospital for 20 days, was tested in general ward, with 'mental' people)."

This is not the first time Faisal has made such comment.

In 2022, Faisal said similar things during an interaction with ETimes. "Qaid hone mein mazaa nahin hai (there's no fun in being caged). I have been caged once in Aamir's house. I don't intend to get caged again. I want to live free and flow like water."

Faisal's response came when he was asked why he wouldn't be a part of Bigg Boss.

"In Bigg Boss, everyone is pitted against each other, they fight, argue and then you're also given tasks. They play with you mentally. I didn't want to get trapped in that zone. They give you some money but by Allah's grace I don't need much money. So, I thought why should I get caged? Who likes being caged? Everyone likes a free life. That's fun, you know," Faisal had said.

Faisal On His Equation With Aamir Khan

During the same ETimes interview in 2022, Faisal Khan shared about his equation with Aamir Khan.

Faisal had said, "Everything is okay between us. As an individual I take my own decisions. I am not a director who doesn't know what he has made. I have given my best and my producers have helped me with it."

Faisal Khan began his career as a child artiste in the 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor. Later, he did a small role Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. He and Aamir Khan worked as lead actors in Dharmesh Darshan's Mela (2000).

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Family Issues Statement Over Brother Faissal Khan's "Misleading" Remarks: "Not The First Time..."