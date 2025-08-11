Aamir Khan's Family Issues Statement Over Brother Faisal Khan's "Misleading" Remarks: "Not The First Time..."

Days after Aamir Khan's younger brother Faisal Khan made a series of explosive claims against the Sitaare Zameen Par star in a recent prodcast, the actor's family has issued a statement, saying they are distressed by the latter's "hurtful and misleading portrayal" of their family members.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Faisal Khan said his family would tell him that he has schizophrenia and that he is a threat to the society. He also alleged that Aamir Khan had put him under house arrest for a year.

This is not the first time that Faisal Khan has publicly spoken out against Aamir Khan and their family. However, this is the first time the family members have issued a public statement.

What's Happening

"We are distressed by Faisal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family," the statement read.

The statement asserted that the family has consulted multiple medical professionals for the well being of Faisal's mental health.

"It is important to share that every choice regarding Faisal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," they stated.

Requesting the media to judge the situation with empathy and sensitivity, the statement said, "We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip".

The statement was signed by a large number of family members, including Aamir's first wife Reena Datta, son Junaid Khan, daughter Ira Khan and other family members such as Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

Aamir And Faisal's On-Screen Pairing

Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan appeared together in the 2000 film Mela. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film also starred Twinkle Khanna. Faisal Khan also appeared in Aamir Khan-starrers such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan's family issued a statement in response to Faisal Khan's recent remarks where he allegedly portrayed his family in a "misleading way".

