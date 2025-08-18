Mukesh Khanna Slams Ekta Kapoor For <i>Kyunki...</i>: "Hamare Desh Mein Aisi Auratein Nahi Hain"

Mukesh Khanna, who loves to share opinion on every raging matter, recently slammed Ekta Kapoor for her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. During a conversation with Filmygyan, Mukesh Khanna claimed that women in our country are shown in derogatory light in the show.

Slamming the trend of presenting women as vamps, Mukesh Khanna said, "Aapka kya attitude hai? Aapko fikr nahi hai ki aap morals ki esi-tesi kar rahe ho, ghar ke system ki esi-tesi kar rahe ho. Aap Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi jaise shows late ho jismein 6 auratein jhumka-bindi lagakar bolti hain, 'Dekhti hoon tumhari shaadi kaise hoti hai.' All women are shown as selfish. Hamare desh mein aisi auratein nahi hain - and still it became so popular. (What kind of attitude is this? Don't you care that you are making a mockery of morals, of the family system? You bring shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where six women wearing heavy jewellery and bindis say, 'Let's see how your marriage turns out.' All women are shown as selfish. In our country, women are not like that - and yet it became so popular.)"

Mukesh Khanna's response comes at a time when the reimagined version of Kyunki started airing on tv and streaming portal from July 29.

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprised their roles as Tulsi and Mihir respectively.

The new version of Kyunki is appealing both to loyal fans and new viewers.

Mukesh Khanna starred in the titular role in Shaktimaan, India's first big superhero TV show, which aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. He keeps on sharing his disagreement over tentative casting of Ranveer Singh in the role of Shaktimaan (in the film) and his tussle with the studio over the casting decision.