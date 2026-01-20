Internet Users Slam Ektaa Kapoor For Making Naagin 7 An "AI Cringefest"

The increasing use of artificial intelligence in entertainment has sparked fresh debate, and Indian television is now in the spotlight. Ektaa Kapoor's long-running supernatural franchise Naagin is facing backlash from viewers, who believe that the overuse of AI-generated visuals has diluted the show's legacy.

AI Visuals Leave Fans Disappointed

The controversy began when a video featuring all the previous Naagins transforming into one another surfaced, a sequence that was entirely created using AI. While the idea seemed ambitious on paper, viewers were quick to criticise the execution.

The criticism has only intensified with the latest episodes, especially a much-hyped battle between a Naagin and a dragon.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, who plays the new Naagin, leads the seventh season, which began airing in December 2025. In a recent episode, her character is shown going head-to-head with a dragon. However, the sequence lasted only a few minutes and failed to deliver visually.

Social Media Calls Out Ektaa Kapoor

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration. One user wrote, "Ekta Kapoor has completely ruined the legacy of Naagin with this AI cringefest."

Another posted, "Honestly I prefer those poor graphics from previous szns over these AI slops. Too much overuse of AI in ITV these days."

As criticism mounted, several viewers directly addressed Ektaa Kapoor, urging her to rethink the creative direction of the show.

One disappointed fan wrote, "@EktaaRKapoor why your creative team is ruining Naagin 7. Dragon and Naagin fight scene was trash and random. The only reason of watching the season is main leads," while another appealed, "Dear @EktaaRKapoor mam being a #Naagin fan since very long , I would like to request you please stop misusing AI, Keep it natural,"

Many fans feel that the franchise previously managed to engage audiences despite limited budgets and modest visual effects. The shift towards AI-generated scenes, they argue, has taken away the emotional connection that once defined the show.

Naagin remains one of Indian television's most popular supernatural fantasy franchises, backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The current season stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul in lead roles.

