Amid Breakup Rumours With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta Confirms Exit From <i>Terre Ho Jaayein Hum</i>

Ankit Gupta and his rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in the spotlight as breakup rumours gain more traction. The Bigg Boss 16 duo sparked speculations after unfollowing each other on social media.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ankit has now quit the show Teri Ho Jaayein Hum, stating that he needs time to “rejuvenate and recharge” himself. The actor confirmed stepping away from the show, which is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ankit Gupta said, "I backed out of the project with Ravi, Sargun. I don't think that I would be able to do something for that project right now. And maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge myself. And as I said, maybe that's the reason I will not do Khatron Ke Khiladi again this year. I'm just taking time for myself, so I'm not thinking about work right now."

Ankit Gupta also shared that he feels he could have waited a few more years before joining Bigg Boss 16.

He said, “I realise I could have waited for a couple of more years. I could have mentally and physically prepared and then gone. Maybe that's the reason I am not very keen on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi this year. I have been offered and I even had a meeting with the team. This is probably the first time probably, mere mann se nahi aa raha hai ki mujhe karna chahiye.”

“I mentioned that I need two to three months of break for myself. I'm not mentally, physically, emotionally ready for such a show. Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi is a one-time show, so I would like to give my best. So maybe I should just wait for another year," the actor added.

Ankit Gupta was last seen in Maati Se Bandhi Dor. The show, which aired on Star Plus, featured Rutuja Bagwe as the female lead.