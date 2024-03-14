Trending Pics: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta Hold Hands Amid Wedding Rumours

Priyanka and Ankit Gupta pictured at a film screening.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta made a joint appearance at the Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night amid wedding rumours. The former Udaariyaan co-stars arrived together to show their support for Sargun Mehta. A video circulating on social media captured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta holding hands as they posed for the paparazzi. They even danced to dhol beats on the red carpet. For the outing, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opted for a chic black top paired with matching ripped jeans, complemented by smokey makeup and flowing locks. Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta looked dashing in a white shirt paired with blue ripped jeans and a white jacket, adding a stylish touch with a black cap.

Their joint appearance came after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dispelled wedding rumours through a post on her Instagram account, humorously alluding to the premature April Fools' Day antics of certain people. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, in her Instagram story, wrote, “It's March! But lagta hai kuch media portals ka April's Fool jaldi aagaya (It seems like some media portals are celebrating April Fools Day a bit early)". The rumours began after several reports claimed that the duo are "pretty serious" and were preparing to exchange vows later this year, potentially in November or December 2024. For the unversed, the rumoured couple first met on the sets of Udaariyaan, where their on-screen chemistry garnered widespread admiration. Their bond deepened during their stint on Bigg Boss 16, fueling further speculation about the nature of their relationship. Addressing the constant rumours in a recent interview with Zoom, Ankit Gupta expressed amusement at the speculation surrounding their friendship, stating that they do not let external influences "jeopardise" their bond.

He said, "My bond with Priyanka grew inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Usse pehle bond ban raha tha toot raha tha, it wasn't steady. Actual bond happened inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now, I am so confident and I trust her so much, I can tell her anything, I can leave everything on her, you name it everything it is there."