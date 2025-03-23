After Ankit Gupta's Exit, Barun Sobti To Star Alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In <I>Terre Ho Jaayein Hum</i>: Report

Amid breakup speculations with his rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta recently confirmed his exit from the show Tere Ho Jaayein Hum. Now, an Instagram post by Gossips TV suggests that Barun Sobti will step in as his replacement.

Barun, best known for his role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, is reportedly set to share screen space with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the show. The project has been produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, fans are already buzzing with excitement over this unexpected pairing.

While talking about his exit from Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, Ankit Gupta stated that he needs time to “rejuvenate and recharge” himself.

The actor told Bollywood Bubble, "I backed out of the project with Ravi, Sargun. I don't think that I would be able to do something for that project right now. And maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge myself. And as I said, maybe that's the reason I will not do Khatron Ke Khiladi again this year. I'm just taking time for myself, so I'm not thinking about work right now."

Ankit Gupta also shared that he feels he could have waited a few more years before joining Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit added, “I realise I could have waited for a couple of more years. I could have mentally and physically prepared and then gone. Maybe that's the reason I am not very keen on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi this year. I have been offered and I even had a meeting with the team. This is probably the first time probably, mere mann se nahi aa raha hai ki mujhe karna chahiye.”

FYI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also a part of Bigg Boss 16.

Coming back to Priyanka and Ankit's breakup rumours, it all began when the duo unfollowed each other on social media. However, they have not deleted each other's posts.