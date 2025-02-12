<i>Donali</i>: Parul Gulati Joins Barun Sobti And Divyenndu Sharma In The Upcoming Period Drama Series

Parul Gulati is popular for her acclaimed OTT shows, namely Haq Se (2018), Girls Hostel (2018), Your Honor (2020), The Raikar Case (2020), and Selection Day (2018), to name a few.

She is now all set to dazzle audiences with her upcoming period drama series titled Donali. The project will be directed by filmmaker Eeshwar Niwas. The series features a stellar cast, including Chunky Pandey, Divyenndu Sharma, Barun Sobti, and Sandhya Mridul among others.

The plot of the series is set against the backdrop of the 1960s. Donali delves into the intense and gritty world of dacoits from Chambal, promising an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

The series has been shot in Gwalior and Panihar, which adds to the rustic aesthetic of the show. Several other nearby smaller towns have been covered, in tandem with the series' storyline.

As per Parul Gulati's team, she will be portraying the character of a dacoit alongside Chunky Pandey.

Confirming her role, Parul said, "Donali is a project close to Eeshwar Niwas' heart. My character is layered and fierce in the narrative. I am looking forward to showcasing a new side of me to the audience through this character."

She added, "Also, to share the screen with such a talented cast like Chunky sir, Barun, and Divyendu, only promises a great experience for me as an artist. This story has a very emotional angle to it as well and I am very excited about it."

The series is scheduled to drop later this year, offering a glimpse of the complex lives of Chambal's dacoits and their struggles during a treacherous time in history.