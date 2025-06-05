Barun Sobti Intrigues Fans With Major Update On <i>Asur 3</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Barun Sobti transitions smoothly from television to OTT, gaining acclaim for his work. He provided an update on Asur 3, revealing that the writing has been completed. Filming for Asur 3 has yet to start and will require some time before production begins.

Barun Sobti has had one of the smoothest transitions from television to OTT. Already a household name with his popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, the actor left the masses impressed with his OTT projects namely Asur and Kohrra.

Recently in conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor gave a much-needed update on Asur 3. He shared that the writing for the third instalment has just wrapped up. He added that the team is yet to begin filming and that it will take some time to start.

What's Happening

After the first two successful seasons of Asur, Barun Sobti gave a major update on Asur 3 being on the cards.

He revealed that the writing for Asur 3 is completed. It will take some time for the project to go on floors.

Barun also added that the audience's perception towards him changed after Asur, as he was suddenly seen as a serious actor.

Praising the humongous success of the series, he told Pinkvilla, "It was a very well-written show. It was terrific. The first time I was approached, I was like mujhe kyun le raho ho sir, acha likha hai (Why are you casting me?)"

He concluded by saying that in any debate on why he was cast in Asur, he would win because he believed he shouldn't be. However, he agreed that he got lucky.

About Asur

Along with Barun Sobti, Asur had a stellar cast led by Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Vishesh Bansal, Gaurav Arora, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Sharib Hashmi, Meiyang Chang, and Abhishek Chauhan.

Asur is a thriller web series, where the plot revolves around a psychological chase between a forensic expert and a serial killer who plans his crimes based on Indian mythology.

In A Nutshell

Barun Sobti shared an update on Asur 3, the third part of one of his most successful OTT shows. He said that the writers have completed work on the story. The filming will begin, however, there's some time before things start rolling.