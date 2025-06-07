Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Demand, Barun Sobti Reveals Producers Want Actors To Work For 12 Hours

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Barun Sobti supports an 8-hour work shift for actors to improve work-life balance. He criticised current demands for 12-hour workdays plus 2 hours of travel. Sobti highlighted inadequate compensation for many actors working long hours.

After Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over an 8-hour shift demand, a lot of people from the acting profession have been vocal about why it is essential.

Barun Sobti is the latest actor who has voiced his opinion on how if he is a producer, he would not mind fewer work hours. He also added how producers nowadays want actors to work for 12 hours and travel for 2 hours, which gets hectic.

What's Happening

Barun Sobti recently shared his views on an 8-hour work shift.

He told Pinkvilla, "I won't mind that. With respect to hours, less working hours, a good life for everyone. We work a lot, and all producers want us to work 12 hours and travel two hours every day. So it's a little tough, especially for people who aren't paid well. A lot of people work harder than I do but aren't compensated adequately. I would like to make everyone's life simpler, if at all, I become a producer someday."

Sharing his perspective on the kind of work-life balance he would like if he becomes a producer, Barun added, "I am getting into co-production and things like that, but when I become a producer, I want to be the kind who is large-hearted. I will not make my people work excessively. I think it'll be like eight-hour shifts."

Upcoming Projects

Barun recently revealed to Pinkvilla that Asur 3 has wrapped up its writing process. But the filming will take time to begin.

He also has Kohrra Season 2 with Mona Singh. The release date of the same is yet to be announced by Netflix.

In A Nutshell

Barun Sobti spoke about the necessity of an 8-hour work shift, amid it being one of the reasons why Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The Kohhra actor also added how they have to work a lot because producers demand 12-hour shifts. He concluded by saying he would like to stick to 8-hour shifts when he becomes a producer.