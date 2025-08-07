Exclusive: Why Mohit Suri Walked Out Of A <i>Saiyaara</i> Scene Starring Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Even three weeks after its release, Saiyaara continues to run strong at the box office. But director Mohit Suri's most defining moment didn't come from collections or reviews, it came while shooting a quiet piano scene in Madh Island.

“I remember this one instance in the film, and I'm someone who's very critical about his own work,” he said in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

“We were shooting the piano scene, when she says something and he just kisses her forehead and he's leaving. When that shot happened, I just walked out of that… We were shooting in Madh Island, I walked out and Sumana, who's our creative producer, was on set, and I said, ‘Sumana, I am making a very good film.'”

Suri, known for his deeply emotional and musical narratives, said the scene moved him not because of pride in his own direction but because of the honesty the cast brought to it.

“I cry on the monitor. I've cried quite a few times. But I don't like to talk about it because I've seen a lot of directors become mimics of themselves and cry when they don't need to,” he added.

The filmmaker spoke at length about how making this movie took him back to his core emotions and music. '

“It feels relieved. The collections are an added bonus, no doubt, but it's the love that's so humbling. When you put yourself into a film so much, and you've kept to the essentials, your voice, your emotions. It's amazing to see that India has accepted that. You can have hits and misses, but when you're accepted for who you are, that's what matters.”

Suri, whose last romantic musical hit was Aashiqui 2 over a decade ago, credits his producers and cast for giving him the freedom to create without the commercial pressures that often cloud the filmmaking process.

“They never gave me a number, never asked for a certain kind of opening or chartbuster. They just said, give us your best film, give us your best music. There's a difference. That's what gave me the wings to fly, to be fearless.”

He also shared that producer Aditya Chopra's early faith in the film gave him confidence.

“Adi sir saw a very loose cut and decided the release date. He was confident from the start. I was in Class 8 when I watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and dreamt of making a love story like that. So, for someone like him to say, ‘You've made a great film,' meant a lot.”

The director reflected on how humbling the entire journey has been, especially the audience's response.

“I'm really indebted to my producers, my actors, and my audience. Often, we say we gave actors a chance, but really, they took me into their world and helped me meet a new generation again.”

“You don't plan to make a blockbuster. You plan to make a good film. That's what we tried to do. No shaadi song, no pressure to add a Punjabi beat. I cast people who felt right, not names that would sell.”

For Mohit Suri, it wasn't about manufacturing a hit.