<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 20: Mohit Suri's Film Mints More Than Ajay Devgn's <i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> On Third Wednesday

Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara, one of the biggest hits of this year, minted Rs 2 crore on third Wednesday since its release (July 18). The number is higher than Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 which minted Rs 1.65 crore at the domestic box office on its 6th day of release.

What's Happening

Blame it on strategy or a sheer stroke of luck, Saiyaara smashed the box office records one after another.

After twenty days of its release, the film minted Rs 2 crore on third Wednesday, taking the total to Rs 306.60 crore, as per Sacnilk .

Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 changed its release date to avoid the wave. The film got released on July 25 and it minted Rs 1.65 crore at the domestic box office on its sixth day of release.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record of being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

At the global box office, it has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark.

Except Mahavtar Narsimha, neither Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 nor Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 seem to pose a threat to Saiyaara's box office numbers.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

