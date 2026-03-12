In Viral Video, Virender Sehwag And Yuvraj Singh Dance The Night Away At Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur got married on March 11. Their loved ones were present at their Mumbai home for the wedding. Now, a video featuring cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag and actors Farhan Akhtar and Angad Bedi has gone viral on social media.

The video features them dancing to Chris Brown's 2007 song Forever. Watch the viral video below:

About Kritika And Gaurav's Wedding

The wedding ceremony was set against a beautiful theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues. Instead of opting for a grand traditional wedding, the couple chose a quiet registrar ceremony at home.

For the special occasion, Kritika wore a red Chanderi saree. The saree was specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. Gaurav perfectly complemented the evening's theme in an ivory-and-gold traditional ensemble designed by Raghavendra Rathore.



In the photos shared from the ceremony, Kritika and Gaurav can be seen exchanging vows during a registrar wedding held inside their home.



The warm and personal moments captured in the pictures show the couple surrounded by their loved ones as they begin a new chapter together.

Sharing their thoughts about the intimate celebration, Kritika and Gaurav said, "We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."

The couple is set to host a larger gathering today, where friends and well-wishers will come together to celebrate their union.



