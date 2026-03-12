When Hansika Motwani Revealed Why She Did Not Want Another Public Relationship Before Marrying Sohael Khaturiya

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially ended their marriage. The couple was granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb after deciding to part ways through mutual consent.

Amid the news of their separation, fans have revisited moments from Hansika's wedding docu-series Love Shaadi Drama, which premiered on Hotstar in 2023.

Hansika and Sohael got married on December 4, 2022, in a grand ceremony held at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The show followed the preparations leading up to their wedding, including family interactions, venue visits, and outfit trials.

In the trailer of the series, Hansika had spoken candidly about finding love again after previously being in a relationship that was widely discussed in public. She said, "I have had a relationship in the public eye before, and I did not want to do it again. And then Sohael happened, it is just a surreal feeling. I was like 'yahin tha (he was right here), you are going to be my life partner, you are all the time around me'... I was very sure if I have to go out in the public again, I have to be with the guy I am getting marrying to."

Before dating Sohael, Hansika was in a relationship with Tamil actor Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu.

The trailer also showed Hansika and Sohael travelling to their wedding venue in Jaipur along with family members as they began planning the celebrations.

In another light moment in the trailer, Sohael spoke about marrying his "best friend", to which Hansika jokingly replied, "I am a little worried, I have a roommate (now)."

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya Part Ways

Hansika's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, confirmed to NDTV that the divorce was granted after both parties acknowledged that their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

According to a report by India Today, the plea submitted in court mentioned that the couple had been facing frequent disagreements, sometimes even over minor issues. Over time, these conflicts made it difficult for them to continue living together.

The plea further stated that Hansika and Sohael had been living separately since July 2, 2024. Eventually, they mutually decided to legally end their marriage.

Hansika Refused To Take Any Alimony

In an official statement, Hansika's lawyer explained the circumstances behind the legal decision to NDTV.

He said, "Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."

He further added, "Our client had initially approached her now former husband seeking an amicable separation, which ultimately culminated in the present decree. The respondent filed his affidavit before the court today, confirming his consent to the dissolution of the marriage."

Shaikh also clarified that the actor did not seek any financial settlement.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," he concluded

As of now, neither Hansika nor Sohael has publicly commented on their divorce.

ALSO READ: Why Hansika Motwani Got Divorced From Sohael Khaturiya After 3 Years Of Marriage