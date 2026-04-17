Hansika Motwani On Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya: "Never Clarified It, Nor Will I"

Hansika Motwani and Soheal Khaturiya have been granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb by mutual consent on March 11. A month after their divorce, Hansika shared that she hasn't clarified what went wrong in her marriage, nor will she.

During a chat with Hauterrfly, she was indirectly asked about her divorce: how people around her reacted when the most celebrated phase of her life ended.

"People wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines, they got it. I have never clarified it, nor will I, because it doesn't matter to me. It's fine. I have no regrets. It's better to get off the train if you got onto the wrong train than suffer. I have immense support from my family. I have no regrets. I am very happy where I am," she said.

A few days ago, Hansika went on a family trip with her mother and brother in Japan.

Sharing how her mother and brother supported her during tough times, she said, "Both my mother and my brother were like, 'If you are not comfortable, don't go through it.' And they have seen me in a very dark space—a very dark space. I am a very happy, jolly person. For me to go into a dark space, it was kind of alarming. So they were like, 'Whatever you decide.' And honestly, till today, no one knows what happened between the two of us, and it's the best. I always say that what happens between two people is known only to them. There is nothing that another person can say or comment about."

Divorce

Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya-who had a lavish wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022-have been granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb by mutual consent on March 11.

Hansika Motwani's lawyer said that she didn't ask for any alimony from her former husband.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," lawyer Adnan Shaikh told NDTV.

Hansika Motwani deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram last year, fuelling separation rumours.

The actor is known for films such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and My Name Is Shruthi.