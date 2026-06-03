Bobby Deol On Why He Refused To Shoot An Intimate Scene With Manisha Koirala: 'She Ate A Lot Of Onions'

Bobby Deol has long been associated with the perception that he often gave his female co-stars a tough time on set. From Twinkle Khanna and Rani Mukerji to Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala, stories of his playful tiffs and pranks frequently made headlines. Looking back on his early years in Bollywood, the actor has now addressed the rumours, saying that they were all "too young."

During a candid appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the Animal star also revealed why he once refused to shoot an intimate scene with Manisha Koirala.

Why Did Bobby Deol Refuse To Romance Manisha Koirala?

The actor shared an anecdote from the sets of Gupt: The Hidden Truth, directed by Rajiv Rai. Bobby, who starred alongside Manisha Koirala and Kajol, revealed why he initially refused to shoot a romantic sequence with Manisha.

Recalling the incident, he clarified that it was not due to a fight. Bobby shared, “Yes, I remember. It was cold when we were shooting, and there was someone selling chana zor garam, and she was eating it with great pleasure. There was a whole scene pending, where she had to bite on my chin during the song. I was unable to give any expressions due to the smell of onions from her mouth.”

To take playful revenge on her, Bobby said he later convinced a newcomer actor in another scene to eat plenty of onions before filming with Manisha.

“There was a scene happening inside the college, where her brother or someone came to beat me. He was a new actor, so I told him to eat onions to improve his acting. I made him eat so many onions, but when he gave the shot, Manisha did not behave any differently. You are immature at that age,” he recalled.

Bobby Deol's Upcoming Projects

He will soon be seen in Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

Fans will also see him in Yash Raj Films' upcoming project, Alpha. The spy thriller, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, features Bobby Deol in the role of the antagonist. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is reportedly scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.