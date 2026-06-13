Bobby Deol Recalls Childhood Incident Linked To The Ranga-Billa Kidnapping Case: 'Dad Didn't Let Me Leave The House'

Bobby Deol recently recalled a deeply disturbing incident from his childhood that is linked to the 1978 Ranga-Billa case, which shook the nation.

What's Happening

On Raj Shamani's podcast, Bobby Deol revealed that the infamous duo had kidnapped one of his friends, but the friend escaped amid confusion.

Bobby Deol said, "He was the luckiest of all the people they kidnapped. There was a confusion between Billa and Ranga... My friend was with Ranga, and the cops were zeroing in on them. Ranga ran and left my friend at a paan shop. The shopkeeper asked him where he lived and brought him home."

Furthermore, when his friend was forced to reveal the names of other kids from the school, Bobby Deol's name came up. Dharmendra then decided to put him on a strict curfew.

Bobby Deol said, "After that, my father didn't let me leave the house at all. I returned from school and that was it. I even learned to cycle inside my house. In college, when my friends started having house parties, I wasn't allowed to go. I had a 9 pm curfew."

About Ranga-Billa

The Ranga-Billa case dates to August 1978, when kidnappers hijacked a car in New Delhi carrying two siblings - children of a senior naval officer - who were tortured to death and their bodies dumped in a forest ridge.

Prosit Roy's investigative thriller Raakh, released recently, is loosely based on the notorious 1978 Ranga-Billa case. In the series, two teenagers are abducted and brutally murdered; it keeps you questioning basic morality and suggests humanity was - and continues to be - a lost cause.

About Bobby Deol

The actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. He will next be seen in Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

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