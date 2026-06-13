Bobby Deol Recalls Childhood Incident Linked To The Ranga-Billa Kidnapping Case: 'Dad Didn't Let Me Leave The House'

- Bobby Deol revealed his friend was kidnapped in the 1978 Ranga-Billa case but escaped.
- His friend named Bobby Deol during police interrogation, leading to a strict curfew by Dharmendra.
- Bobby Deol was confined to his home with a 9 pm curfew and restricted social activities.
Bobby Deol recently recalled a deeply disturbing incident from his childhood that is linked to the 1978 Ranga-Billa case, which shook the nation.
What's Happening
- On Raj Shamani's podcast, Bobby Deol revealed that the infamous duo had kidnapped one of his friends, but the friend escaped amid confusion.
- Bobby Deol said, "He was the luckiest of all the people they kidnapped. There was a confusion between Billa and Ranga... My friend was with Ranga, and the cops were zeroing in on them. Ranga ran and left my friend at a paan shop. The shopkeeper asked him where he lived and brought him home."
- Furthermore, when his friend was forced to reveal the names of other kids from the school, Bobby Deol's name came up. Dharmendra then decided to put him on a strict curfew.
- Bobby Deol said, "After that, my father didn't let me leave the house at all. I returned from school and that was it. I even learned to cycle inside my house. In college, when my friends started having house parties, I wasn't allowed to go. I had a 9 pm curfew."
About Ranga-Billa
The Ranga-Billa case dates to August 1978, when kidnappers hijacked a car in New Delhi carrying two siblings - children of a senior naval officer - who were tortured to death and their bodies dumped in a forest ridge.
Prosit Roy's investigative thriller Raakh, released recently, is loosely based on the notorious 1978 Ranga-Billa case. In the series, two teenagers are abducted and brutally murdered; it keeps you questioning basic morality and suggests humanity was - and continues to be - a lost cause.
About Bobby Deol
The actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. He will next be seen in Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.
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