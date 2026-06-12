Alia Bhatt's New <i>Alpha</i> Poster Receives Backlash, Internet Draws Comparisons To <i>Dune</i>

- The poster of Alia Bhatt's film Alpha sparked accusations of copying the Dune movie poster
- Alpha's poster features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in a desert-like setting
- Social media users noted the poster's sepia tone and layout resemble Dune's poster
The newly released poster of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Alpha has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many social media users accusing the makers of copying the poster of the Hollywood sci-fi epic Dune. After dropping the intense, action-packed teaser, the makers unveiled the much-awaited poster on Friday.
The Alpha poster features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in rugged and intense looks against a sepia-toned, desert-like muted colour palette.
Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “THE ALPHA GANG!” While the backdrop appears to set a gritty and futuristic tone, fans were quick to point out similarities with the promotional artwork of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer Dune.
Fans Spot Similarities Between Alpha And Dune Posters
Soon after the poster was unveiled, several social media users pointed out its resemblance to the Dune poster. The Hollywood project starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac. Many felt that the colour grading, composition and overall mood of the poster were strikingly similar to Dune.
“At least do something original yourselves. Copycat Bhatt has only gotten ahead by just copying,” one user on X commented.
Kuch toh khud ka karlo bho$diwalo????????— ???? (@cactushuyaarrrr) June 11, 2026
Copycat bhatt to bass copy karte karte huye hi aage aayi hai https://t.co/eNIXDTDa7a pic.twitter.com/m31r2B5TFt
“I bet they used ChatGPT. ‘Hey ChatGPT, replace the actors from this poster of Dune with the images of actors I have uploaded,” another wrote.
I bet they used ChatGPT— void (@wosgnn) June 11, 2026
"Hey ChatGPT replace the actors from this poster of dune to the images of actors I have uploaded"???? https://t.co/PfGSbzFzRq
“Lga kya…yahi Dune ka poster hai…ye to kisi ne AI se Alpha likh diya hai (I thought it was a Dune poster, but someone wrote Alpha on it with the help of AI),” someone else joked.
Lga kya.. yahi dune 3 ka poster hai...ye to kisi ne AI se alpha likh diya hai ????— Anjali (@Vada_paaww) June 11, 2026
“Dune producers travelled to the future and copied the Alpha poster,” a person joked.
Dune producers traveled to the future and copied alpha poster.— Protein Pakoda (@proteinpakoda) June 11, 2026
Lekin tum nafrati sanghi log nahi samjhoge ???? pic.twitter.com/Qq6Bk7nmOI
“Sab copy paste chal raha hain YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha main. This time, they copied the Dune poster (Everything is copy-pasted in the YRF Spy Universe movie, Alpha. This time they copied the Dune poster)," an individual added.
Sab copy paste chal raha hain Yrf Spy universe movie Alpha main .— Best Of Cinema (@R0npz) June 11, 2026
This time they copied Dune Poster. pic.twitter.com/0J3hLRoMul
About Alpha
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The teaser presented the film as the origin story of Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, who is trained as an assassin by her father, portrayed by Bobby Deol. Alpha is set to hit theatres on July 3.
Also Read: Alpha Teaser: Internet Spots Similarities With La Femme Nikita And American Sniper