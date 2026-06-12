Alia Bhatt's New <i>Alpha</i> Poster Receives Backlash, Internet Draws Comparisons To <i>Dune</i>

The newly released poster of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Alpha has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many social media users accusing the makers of copying the poster of the Hollywood sci-fi epic Dune. After dropping the intense, action-packed teaser, the makers unveiled the much-awaited poster on Friday.

The Alpha poster features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in rugged and intense looks against a sepia-toned, desert-like muted colour palette.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “THE ALPHA GANG!” While the backdrop appears to set a gritty and futuristic tone, fans were quick to point out similarities with the promotional artwork of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer Dune.

Fans Spot Similarities Between Alpha And Dune Posters

Soon after the poster was unveiled, several social media users pointed out its resemblance to the Dune poster. The Hollywood project starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac. Many felt that the colour grading, composition and overall mood of the poster were strikingly similar to Dune.

“At least do something original yourselves. Copycat Bhatt has only gotten ahead by just copying,” one user on X commented.

“I bet they used ChatGPT. ‘Hey ChatGPT, replace the actors from this poster of Dune with the images of actors I have uploaded,” another wrote.

“Lga kya…yahi Dune ka poster hai…ye to kisi ne AI se Alpha likh diya hai (I thought it was a Dune poster, but someone wrote Alpha on it with the help of AI),” someone else joked.

“Dune producers travelled to the future and copied the Alpha poster,” a person joked.

“Sab copy paste chal raha hain YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha main. This time, they copied the Dune poster (Everything is copy-pasted in the YRF Spy Universe movie, Alpha. This time they copied the Dune poster)," an individual added.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The teaser presented the film as the origin story of Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, who is trained as an assassin by her father, portrayed by Bobby Deol. Alpha is set to hit theatres on July 3.



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