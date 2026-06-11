<i>Alpha</i> Teaser: Internet Spots Similarities With <i>La Femme Nikita</i> And <i>American Sniper</i>

Alia Bhatt's Alpha teaser has become the talk of the town since its teaser dropped yesterday. The Internet went into overdrive, spotting conspicuous similarities in scenes and dialogue with films such as the French classic La Femme Nikita and American Sniper.

The French connection

The opening scene of the Alpha teaser shows Alia being treated to a birthday dinner at an exquisite restaurant by her mentor Baba AKA Bobby Deol. On her 18th birthday, Sita (played by Alia) looks ecstatic until Baba presents her with a gift — the key to her first mission.

This scene bears a striking similarity to a moment in La Femme Nikita, directed by Luc Besson. In the French action thriller, Tcheky Karyo's character Bob takes Anne Parillaud's Nikita, a trained assassin, to a fancy restaurant. The special outing soon turns into an assignment when he hands her a gun and orders her to kill three people.

The clip drew negative comments accusing Bollywood of blatant copying.

American Sniper connection

Another social media user pointed out that the wolf-and-sheep analogy in the film appears to be inspired by a famous monologue from American Sniper.

In the Alpha teaser, Bobby Deol tells Alia there are two types of people in this world: wolves and sheep. He says he is a wolf, and Alia vows that she will be a wolf like her mentor.

In American Sniper, Wayne Kyle (Chris Kyle's father) says, “There are three types of people in this world: wolves, sheep, and sheepdogs,” during an early flashback. He addresses his sons at the dinner table after Chris stands up for his younger brother.

About Alpha

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

“Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026,” the banner's spokesperson said.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan. The film has been directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.