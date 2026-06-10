<i>Alpha</i> Teaser: Alia Bhatt Goes Into Wolf Mode Under Bobby Deol's Mentorship

After much delay, Alia Bhatt's Alpha is finally ready to release. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the power-packed first official teaser featuring Alia and Bobby Deol. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the YRF spy universe.

Breaking down the teaser

Bobby Deol treats daughter Sia (Alia) to a pleasant dinner at a picturesque restaurant on her 18th birthday. Sia is thrilled that her father made the effort for her.

Sia receives a gift from her father containing a secret code. The birthday dinner turns sombre and grim.

“You are going on your first mission on your 18th birthday. What could be more special than this?” Baba (Bobby Deol) announces as Sia looks unhappy.

What is Alpha? A secret mission to train India's fastest, sharpest, strongest next‑generation soldiers.

Bobby Deol has trained his daughter since early childhood to achieve this goal. The Alpha insignia Sia wears is marked on her forearm.

How will she be trained? Her father sets the bar: a wolf's daughter will be a wolf.

The teaser shows glimpses of Alia's action‑packed Alpha mission. Is she a lone wolf? We'll have to wait to find out.

Alpha release delayed

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

“Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026,” the banner's spokesperson said.

Headlined by Alia and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.