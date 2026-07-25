'Are You Trolling Me?': Sobhita Reacts To Naga Chaitanya's LOL Take On Her Cooking Skills

Naga Chaitanya treated fans to a glimpse into his marriage as he shared an adorable picture of his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, serving him freshly prepared dinner. The actor captured this special moment and shared it on Instagram. He added that it was the first time in their almost two years of marriage that she had cooked for him.

On Friday, Naga Chaitanya shared a candid picture of Sobhita standing at a table at home. The picture showed Sobhita wearing relaxed loungewear and holding two bowls in her hands. She seemed to be carrying a bowl of noodles in one hand and rice with veggies on the other. Sharing the photo, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Wifey cooks dinner for me close to 2 years after getting married … I possibly did something right today.”

Sobhita responded in the comment section with a hilarious reply. “Are you trolling me or praising me,” she wrote.

This was not the first time the pair had commented on each other's cooking skills. Previously, in March 2025, the couple spoke to Vogue India , and when asked who was the better cook, Chaitanya honestly replied that neither of them is a cook. When Sobhita replied that he makes her hot chocolate every night, the Thandel actor jokingly added, “That doesn't come under cooking as such. Hot chocolate, coffee – none of these is cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have.”

Following Naga Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, the actor started dating Sobhita Dhulipala. The speculation began in 2022 when pictures of them on a vacation started to make rounds on the internet.

Despite the rumours, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita remained tight-lipped about their relationship until their engagement in 2024. Later, in the same year, they tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this year. Up next, she will be seen in Tamil sci-fi drama Vettuvam. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is all set for his upcoming film Vrushakarma. The mythical action drama is expected to release towards the end of this year.