After Backing Students Protest, Salman Khan Shares Cryptic Post: "<i>Jo Darr Gaya, Woh Mar Gaya</i>"

Salman Khan's latest social media post has grabbed attention amid the chatter surrounding his recent remarks on the NEET paper leak controversy.

The actor has now shared a cryptic post. He dropped a set of gym photos with the caption, "Jo darr gaya woh mar gaya."

The superstar shared two photos of himself on Instagram, taken after an intense workout at the gym. In the photos, he can be seen showing off his abs. Surprisingly, the caption of this post is making the rounds. He wrote, "Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya.... Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya. [Salman Khan is scared... hmmmm... the one who is scared is dead.]"

Earlier, Salman Khan shared a lengthy post on X, saying, "Students are our top priority, whether it's education or their safety. They and their parents need not worry. The Prime Minister has tweeted, and I'm confident he will take strict action against all those responsible for the paper leak. So, all students should return home and be with their parents. Sonam, it's all over now, brother. Don't escalate this any further. We'll fight again if needed in the future, though I don't think we'll need to. Now, eat something. If you want, I'll send you food from my home."

The comment came days after the actor had become the subject of many memes following his recent public outing. Salman Khan made an appearance at an event in Mumbai that became a talking point online. His look and build in the viral clips left many social media users concerned about his health. Read the full story here.

Salman Khan will next be seen in the film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.