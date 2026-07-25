Assam Students Protest Over NEET Leak, Seek Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Protests in support of the ongoing agitation over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET were held in Assam's Dibrugarh on Friday, with thousands of students taking part in a protest march demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and stronger measures to prevent paper leaks in competitive examinations.

The Students' Society (CJP) staged a protest in Dibrugarh, where participants carried banners and placards and raised slogans during the demonstration.

Mobilised through social media, students gathered in large numbers to express their concerns over the alleged examination irregularities.

Students Seek Accountability

Speaking during the protest, a student participant said, "We demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. How the NEET paper got leaked. The government should be accountable because students' futures are in the doldrums. We have come to protest seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

Another student protester said, "We have come here for our future. Today if we do not raise our voice against the injustice, then who will think about our future? The education system of India should be transformed."

NTA Removes 47 Officials

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated the services of 47 officials as part of a major overhaul following the controversy over alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities.

Notably, the CJP launched its indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET. Eight days later, activist Sonam Wangchuk and six All India Students' Association (AISA) student activists began a hunger strike at the protest site.

The agitation gained momentum around a fortnight later after videos showing Wangchuk's deteriorating condition during the fast went viral on social media. On July 18, police shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, triggering widespread anger among students and protesters.

The protests intensified further after a march to Parliament on July 20 witnessed a strong police response, including lathicharge and the use of tear gas, drawing more attention to the movement and its demands.