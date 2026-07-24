PM Modi Thanks Youngsters For "Insightful Suggestions" On His Late-Night Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to "youngsters" over the "positive response" to his Instagram video on the government's planned course of action to stem paper leaks.

"Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to meet you last night. The way you have responded to the video, sent positive suggestions...thanks to everybody," he said on Instagram.

"Your love for me will remain, and our relationship will grow stronger...thank you, friends," he added.

Amid a raging student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over paper leaks, PM Modi had promised more action in paper leak cases.

Also read: Students Saying '1st It Hurt Me, Then I Took Advantage': Nirmala Sitharaman On Leak

"Friends, I know that the paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two-and-a-half months," PM Modi said in the Instagram video on Thursday night.

"The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to take the exams immediately," he added.

He said he had received the proposal to form fast-track courts to deal with paper-leak cases.

"I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court. Today, the departments worked hard and gave me the proposal late at night. Tomorrow, there will be a discussion in the cabinet. After the suggestions of the cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of parliament starts, we will try to get that bill passed as soon as possible," PM Modi said.

CJP Protest

Days after a police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party's protest, the Centre has taken several actions, including transferring higher education secretary Vineet Joshi to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and sacking 47 employees from the National Testing Agency.

The protesters, however, have stuck to their original demand -- the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Friday, CJP representatives met Union ministers and submitted their charter of demands, including compensation to those who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.

Government sources told NDTV that Pradhan has the BJP's backing and will not be removed from his post.