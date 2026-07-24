Woman Explains Why She Left Mumbai For A Small-Town Job Despite Loving The City

A woman's social media post about leaving Mumbai for a small-town medical job has attracted widespread attention online. In her post, she explained how moving away from the busy city gave her a better work-life balance and more peace. The post was shared by Dr Garima Chauhan. She said leaving Mumbai was one of the hardest decisions she had ever made because it is her home, her family lives there and a part of her heart will always remain in the city.

However, she said that six months later, she finally understands why she made that choice. She explained that success is not always about living in the biggest city and that sometimes it is about choosing a life that offers peace, time, and balance.

She also encouraged others to choose the life they want instead of the one that others expect them to live.

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In a video accompanying her post, the doctor asked why she left Mumbai as a first-generation doctor to work in a small town. She said people often ask her why she moved from the big city to a small village.

Explaining her decision, Dr Chauhan said she had just returned from work in a car provided by the hospital where she is employed.

She added that whenever there is an emergency, the hospital always sends a vehicle to pick her up.

She compared this with her earlier routine in Mumbai, saying she had to wake up early every day to catch an overcrowded train and stand throughout the journey. She also recalled that if she was delayed unexpectedly, her salary was reduced.

According to Dr Chauhan, this exhausting daily routine became the main reason she decided to leave Mumbai. She also shared that she and her husband lived in a small rented apartment in the city, paying Rs 30,000 every month.

In contrast, she said her current job provides a spacious two-bedroom apartment with two balconies free of cost, making her new life far more comfortable.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online. One user commented, "The only reason I came back to Nagpur."

Another user noted, "Happy that you got a better setup and quality of life!"

"Peace should be the priority," added a third user.