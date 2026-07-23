"Know Your Rights": Woman Who Blocked Mumbai Police Van To Free Protesters

Audacity in the face of authority.

Courage in the face of crackdown.

One citizen towering over the system.

One woman's act of defiance. An image that inspires both awe and hope.

When she stood in front of that police van, Rhiya Ahir became the most defining image of the ongoing protest.

That one act transformed a 27-year-old model into a role model for a generation.

Rhiya Ahir was on Wednesday seen blocking a police van in Mumbai that was carrying a group of detained students during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

She refused to move and her defiance led to the release of the detained protesters at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.

"I had gone to join the protest and was waiting for my friends. I could hear the exhilarating slogans at the protest site some distance away. I was moved," she told NDTV.

As she made her way to the protest site, Rhiya said, she saw a police van packed with students.

"The van was full to capacity. Cops were hanging from the steps," Rhiya recalled.

"I could see that the bus was packed with students. They were shouting, screaming, raising slogans," she continued.

"I asked the policemen if they had an arrest memo. And they had no answer," Rhiya told NDTV, advising those going for protests to "know your rights."

At that moment, instinctively, she decided to block the van.

"On instinct I went and stood in front of the van. I thought I would fail in my duty as an aware citizen if I let the cops take away those students," she said.

"I could do it because I knew that the police were in the wrong. You must know your rights," she noted.

As she stood there one hand on the van bonnet, many passersby joined in and cheered.

"I held my ground and started raising 'Inquilab Zindabaad' slogans. I also raised 'Dharmendra Pradhan Resign' slogans," she continued.

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"I just exercised my right as a citizen and the duty of an informed person towards my fellow citizens."

On the viral video of her stunning act, she said that while people blame Gen Z for "taking a lot of pictures", this incident shows the importance of keeping a camera phone handy "so that there is proof of what is happening."

On the government's handling of the protests, she said that the authorities are making a mistake by cracking down on students.

Calling the government reaction a "grave mistake", Rhiya asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

"Be a man, own up to your mistake and step down," she told Pradhan.

Rhiya has been flooded with calls and messages lauding her for her valiant act. She says it has been a "humbling experience" and also feels like a responsibility.

The new face of the protest also praised NDTV for its coverage, saying it's the only mainstream news channel that has been "giving platform to the real voices on the ground and showing the reality."