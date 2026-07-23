Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha is set for a key legislative debate on Thursday as the government moves the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Bill, which seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956.

The House will also take up a statutory resolution moved by opposition MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv. Dean Kuriakose, seeking to disapprove the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, promulgated by the President on May 16, 2026. According to the revised List of Business, the resolution and the Bill will be discussed together.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: