Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha is set for a key legislative debate on Thursday as the government moves the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Bill, which seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956.
The House will also take up a statutory resolution moved by opposition MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv. Dean Kuriakose, seeking to disapprove the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, promulgated by the President on May 16, 2026. According to the revised List of Business, the resolution and the Bill will be discussed together.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates:
Congress MP KC Venugopal Seeks Lok Sabha Discussion On NEET Leak, Protest Crackdown
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over NEET UG paper leak issue and Police lathi charge during the protest on July 20 at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/RK1YkWskwZ— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live: Lok Sabha Agenda
#MeetingAlert🚨 #LokSabha pic.twitter.com/Rtrapjnygu— LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) July 23, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live: Lok Sabha Agenda Today
#MeetingAlert🚨 #LokSabha— LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) July 23, 2026
Smt. @KanimozhiDMK, MP pic.twitter.com/Du3nVxGagi