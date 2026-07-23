"Will Frame You In Drug Case": Mumbai Cop Suspended For Threatening Protesters

Did a Mumbai policeman threaten protesting students with a false drug case to scare them away from protests?

A viral video posted by the Mumbai Congress X handle has triggered fresh controversy over the Mumbai Police's handling of protests led by the online platform Cockroach Janta Party.

The last few days have seen large numbers of students and citizens protesting across key city locations, including Shivaji Park, Chembur, and Azad Maidan.

In the video posted by Mumbai Congress, a policeman is seen threatening a group of students with a false drug case if they turn up at the protests again.

Taking serious note of the incident, Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the driver seen in the video in uniform has been removed from his current posting. Police officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

The video shows a group of youngsters in a police van, apparently detained from a protest site.

A policeman on the front seat can be heard telling them to go home and not return to the protest.

"If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives," the policeman tells the students in the video.

He then goes on to say that he will frame them in a fake drug case.

"I will put 50-50 grams of powder in your bags and your life will be finished," the policeman is heard saying in the video.

He then tells the protesters that their protests have made his life difficult.

Posting the video, the Mumbai unit of the Congress said: "A viral video claims that @MumbaiPolice is threatening protesting students that if they return to demonstrate again, they will be framed in false drug cases and forced to rot in jail for their entire lives."

"If this is true, it's not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights. Raising one's voice is not a crime. Students' questions should be answered with accountability, not threats," the Congress post stated.

Mumbai Police's tactics to contain the student protests, including digital tracking of protesters and home visits, have also come under scrutiny.

As reported by NDTV here, law enforcement authorities across Mumbai have adopted targeted direct-contact methods, including digital tracking and doorstep visits, to prevent repeat participation in ongoing student demonstrations.

Protesters named in existing First Information Reports (FIRs) or previously served legal notices reported receiving direct phone calls and messaging requests from local police stations. Social media posts and verified screenshots show instances where senior station personnel instructed individuals to remain at home and continuously share their WhatsApp live location to confirm compliance.

Additionally, legal notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were issued digitally via messaging applications in the early morning hours, directing recipients to appear for questioning regarding earlier gatherings.