Centre vs Opposition Protest Showdown Outside Parliament Amid Stormy Session

The ruling NDA and opposition MPs have staged counter-protests at the Makar Dwar inside the Parliament premises over the NEET paper leaks issue amid a stormy Monsoon Session and the Cockroach Janta Party's march.

The NDA MPs called for the protest against Congress' July 21 sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over exam paper leaks. They raised slogans and held placards that read: "Yuvakon ko mat bhadkao, Rahul Gandhi hosh me aao (Don't incite the youth, Rahul Gandhi wake up).

On the other hand, the Opposition MPs continued their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026. They also accused the government over issues they have been consistently raising during the Monsoon Session.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, joined the demonstration.

The Opposition MPs held placards that read: 'Pradhan sack'm and 'Jaan bachao, NEET band karo' (Save lives, stop NEET exams).

CJP protests

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar today, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the CJP protesters on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, said he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no punitive action or cases would be initiated against the students and youth who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' protest on July 20.

PM Modi on protests

Amid the raging student protests in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a big message to the youth of the country, saying "nothing is more important" than their welfare and future.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he wrote in a post on X.